NewsWorld

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrested in London

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange speaks to reporters on

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange speaks to reporters on the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London on May 19, 2017. Photo Credit: ARRIZAB/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock/ARRIZAB/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

By The Associated Press
LONDON — Police in London say they've arrested WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange at the Ecuadorian embassy on a court warrant dating back to 2012.  

In a statement Thursday, police said Assange has been taken into "custody at a central London police station where he will remain, before being presented before Westminster Magistrates' Court as soon as is possible."

Assange hasn't left the embassy since August 2012 for fear that if he steps off Ecuador's diplomatic soil he will be arrested and extradited to the U.S. for publishing thousands of classified military and diplomatic cables through WikiLeaks.

