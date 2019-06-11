TODAY'S PAPER
65° Good Morning
SEARCH
65° Good Morning
NewsWorld

U.S. submits extradition request for WikiLeaks founder Assange

Julian Assange arrives in a police vehicle at

Julian Assange arrives in a police vehicle at Westminster Magistrates Court on April 11 in London. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Jack Taylor

By The Associated Press
Print

WASHINGTON — The United States government has formally submitted an extradition request to the United Kingdom for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, according to a U.S. official.

Assange faces an 18-count indictment that accuses him of soliciting and publishing classified information and of conspiring with former Army private Chelsea Manning to crack a Defense Department computer password.

The 47-year-old Assange was evicted on April 11 from the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where he had been holed up since 2012 after Ecuador granted him political asylum. He was arrested by British police and is currently serving a 50-week sentence for jumping bail in 2012.

Sweden also seeks him for questioning about an alleged rape, which Assange has denied.

The U.S. official spoke on condition of anonymity because the official wasn't authorized to speak publicly.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

Dutch Queen Maxima (C) drinks beer in a See the world's 19 happiest countries in 2019
A photo of Wolman during World War II WWII veteran recalls D-Day
A screenshot from Page 5, Volume I of 6 key excerpts from the Mueller report
Visitors watch white whales make a heart shape See stunning images from around the world
Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) met on Monday three Suozzi meets with D-Day veterans before heading to Normandy
An anti-government protester, right, takes cover amid rebel Photos: Street clashes, demonstrations in Venezuela
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search