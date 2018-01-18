TODAY'S PAPER
52 killed in Kazakhstan bus fire on snowy steppe, officials say

The cause of the fire wasn't immediately clear, but investigators suspect it was triggered by a short circuit.

A bus burns on a road in near

A bus burns on a road in near Kalybai, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. Photo Credit: Kazakhstan Ministry for Emergency Situations via AP

By The Associated Press
NEW DELHI - A bus fire in Kazakhstan killed 52 people on Thursday in a vast snow-covered steppe, officials said.

The tragedy happened near the village of Kalybai in the northern Aktobe region, the Emergencies Department of the former Soviet nation in Central Asia said. Authorities said that only five of 57 people on the bus managed to escape the blaze. They are being treated for injuries.

Officials said that according to preliminary information all of the victims were citizens of neighboring Uzbekistan. Of the survivors, two are citizens of Kazakhstan who were taking turns to drive the bus and three others are from Uzbekistan.

The bus was driving up north from Shymkent in southern Kazakhstan near the border with Uzbekistan.

The cause of the fire wasn't immediately clear, but investigators suspect it was triggered by a short circuit.

