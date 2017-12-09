TODAY'S PAPER
Kenya president says no talks with defiant opposition leader

FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017 file photo, Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga lifts his hat to thousands of supporters gathered at a rally in the Shauri Moyo area of Nairobi, Kenya. Kenya's attorney general warned Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017 that the opposition's move to "inaugurate" its leader Raila Odinga next week to protest the recent presidential election would amount to treason. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File) Photo Credit: AP

NAIROBI, Kenya - (AP) -- Kenya's president is ruling out dialogue with the opposition leader who boycotted the recent election and plans a mock "inauguration" next week.

President Uhuru Kenyatta said Saturday the time for politics is over and the country should focus on development until the next election in 2022.

The government says Raila Odinga's planned "swearing-in" on Tuesday would amount to treason.

Odinga brought a successful legal challenge against Kenyatta's August re-election but boycotted the repeat vote in October, saying there had not been enough electoral reforms to guarantee a credible vote.

Odinga says he doesn't recognize Kenyatta's legitimacy, but he has said he is open to talks to defuse the current tensions if there is a specific agenda.

Dozens of people have been killed in clashes between security forces and opposition supporters.

