TODAY'S PAPER
63° Good Morning
SEARCH
63° Good Morning
NewsWorld

Kremlin hopes U.S. won't release Trump-Putin calls

Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting in

Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow on Wednesday. Photo Credit: Pool / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock / Sergei Chirikov

By The Associated Press
Print

MOSCOW — Russia voiced hope Friday that the U.S. administration wouldn't publish private conversations between the two nations' presidents, like it did with Ukraine.

The rough transcript of Trump's call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy released by the White House Wednesday shows that Trump urged Ukraine to "look into" his Democratic political rival Joe Biden. The July 25 call is now the focus of a U.S. impeachment probe.

Asked if Moscow is worried that the White House could similarly publish transcripts of Trump's calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that "we would like to hope that it wouldn't come to that in our relations, which are already troubled by a lot of problems."

Speaking in a conference call with reporters, he emphasized that the publication of the Trump-Zelenskiy call is an internal U.S. issue, but added that it was "quite unusual" to release a confidential call between leaders.

"The materials related to conversations between heads of states are usually classified according to normal international practice," he said.

The publication of the call, in which the presidents made critical comments about German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron, has drawn acerbic comments from other Russian officials and lawmakers.

"We are waiting for the party to continue," said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. "Let them publish transcripts of conversations between NATO allies. It would also be useful to publish minutes of closed meetings at the CIA, the FBI and the Pentagon. Put it all on air!"

Zakharova also scoffed at Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's decision to open an impeachment inquiry based on the call.

"Is it the Democrats' job to make a laughing stock of the United States?" she said. "It's exactly what Ms. Pelosi has done to Congress, the White House and other state institutions."

In the past, Putin and his officials similarly derided U.S. special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Kremlin interference in the 2016 presidential election, casting it as a failure and shrugging off Mueller's exposure of evidence of Russian meddling in the vote.

Mueller found that there was not enough evidence to establish a conspiracy between Trump's campaign and Russia, but he charged 12 Russian military intelligence officers with breaking into Democratic Party computers and the email accounts of officials with Hillary Clinton's campaign.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

A photo from the New York governor's office 7 famous prison escapes in U.S. history
President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani says Giuliani: Ukraine call 'a nothing burger'
Democratic presidential hopefuls participate in the second Democratic 5 memorable moments from the Democratic debate, night 2
The 10 candidates onstage Wednesday night at the 10 quotes that stood out during the Democratic debate, night 1
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched a formal impeachment Pelosi bows to pressure, orders impeachment probe
Dutch Queen Maxima (C) drinks beer in a See the world's 19 happiest countries in 2019
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search