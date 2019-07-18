TODAY'S PAPER
Official: Nearly 30 confirmed or presumed dead in Japan

Smoke billows from a three-story building of Kyoto

Smoke billows from a three-story building of Kyoto Animation in a fire in Kyoto, Japan, on Thursday. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
TOKYO — A Japanese fire official says nearly 30 people are now confirmed or presumed dead in a suspected arson at a popular animation production studio in Kyoto.

Kyoto fire department official Mikihide Daikoku says 36 others have been injured, some of them critically.

Daikoku says firefighters found more than a dozen people presumed dead on the top floor of a three-story building, some of them collapsed on the stairs leading to the roof.

Authorities say 20 people have been now confirmed dead, with nearly 10 others presumed dead. The outcome makes the case the deadliest fire since a 2001 fire that killed 44 in Tokyo's Kabukicho entertainment district.

A man is suspected of starting the fire Thursday. He is among those injured in a hospital.

By The Associated Press

