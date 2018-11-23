TODAY'S PAPER
20° Good Morning
20° Good Morning
NewsWorld

Leaning Tower of Pisa continues long path toward vertical

Engineers say the famed Tuscan bell tower has recovered 1.57 inches and is in better structural health than predicted. 

The Leaning Tower of Pisa is seen at

The Leaning Tower of Pisa is seen at right next to the medieval cathedral of Pisa, in Piazza dei Miracoli Square, in Pisa, Italy, on Jan. 2, 2012. Photo Credit: AP/Luca Bruno

By The Associated Press
Print

ROME — The Leaning Tower of Pisa isn't leaning so much anymore.

After more than two decades of efforts to straighten it, engineers say the famed Tuscan bell tower has recovered four centimeters (1.57 inches) more and is in better structural health than predicted.

ANSA news agency quotes a consultant to the international committee monitoring the tilt, Nunziante Squeglia, as saying that while the progressive recovery of tilt is good news, the overall structural health of the tower is more important.

The 12th-century tower reopened to the public in 2001 after being closed for more than a decade to let workers reduce its slant. By using hundreds of tons of lead counterweights at the base and extracting soil from under the foundations, engineers initially shaved 17 inches off the lean.

By The Associated Press

More news

Bundled up at the Rockville Centre LIRR station Forecast: More arctic temperatures today
Police at the crash scene on Old Country Police: Pedestrian fatally struck in Westbury
Shoppers fill Roosevelt Field mall for Black Friday Hour-by-hour Black Friday deals around LI
Yvelise Marcellus, of Hempstead, was charged with felonies, Police: Home aide forged $174,000 in checks
Riders wait at Valley Stream during Thursday's LIRR LIRR: Delays, cancellations linger from power issue
Oyster mushroom "calamari" at 3 Brothers Vegan LI vegan restaurant closes after seven months