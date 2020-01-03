Congressional allies of President Donald Trump on Long Island tweeted support for the American airstrike he approved that killed Iran's top general.

The airstrike killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the man behind the country’s proxy wars in the Middle East who was in charge of Iran's elite Quds Force.

The account of Rep. Pete King (R-Seaford), referencing Trump’s government Twitter handle, tweeted: “Vital that Americans unite behind @POTUS Trump decision to attack and kill Iranian terrorist Soleimani. No time for political sniping.”

And the account of Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) tweeted an icon of an American flag: “The days of rolling US senior leaders at the negotiating table & killing US soldiers on the battlefield w/impunity are over. If reports are true & Iran Quds Force commander Qassim Soleimani has been killed, this would be very necessary justice served.”

Check back for updates on this developing story.