1,065 climate protesters arrested in last week, UK police say

Police said that's the arrest total since Extinction Rebellion set out to paralyze parts of central London to emphasize the need for sharp reductions in carbon use.

Climate change activists blocking the road on Waterloo

Climate change activists blocking the road on Waterloo Bridge in London on Sunday, on the seventh day of an environmental protest by the Extinction Rebellion group. Photo Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Niklas Halle'n

By The Associated Press
LONDON — British police said more than 1,000 people have been arrested since mass climate change protests began in London one week ago.

Police said Monday the arrest total stands at 1,065 since Extinction Rebellion set out to paralyze parts of central London to emphasize the need for sharp reductions in carbon use. Only 53 of those people have been formally charged with criminal offenses.

Police said Waterloo Bridge was reopened to vehicles overnight, having been occupied by the demonstrators since last Monday.

Officials said protest sites at Oxford Street and Parliament Square had been cleared the day before.

The non-violent protest group is seeking negotiations with the government on its demand to make slowing climate change a top priority.

By The Associated Press

