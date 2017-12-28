TODAY'S PAPER
NewsWorld

London to beef up its police presence on New Year's Eve

Fireworks explode over the River Thames and the

Fireworks explode over the River Thames and the Palace of Westminster's Elizabeth Tower, known as Big Ben, as the New Year's Day celebrations begin in London in this Friday, Jan. 1, 2016 photo. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
LONDON - London plans to beef up its police presence and closed down some roads for New Year's Eve after a year marked by repeated extremist attacks.

The Metropolitan Police said Thursday there's no specific threat to the city's massive celebration, which is focused on a fireworks display over the River Thames, but says the public should be vigilant.

Superintendent Nick Aldworth says both overt and covert protection methods will be used and revelers should expect to see armed police and vehicle barriers. Aldworth says police are asking the public to be patient on New Year's Eve because there will be many checkpoints in place.

Police say tickets for London's fireworks display have all been sold out and that those without a ticket should consider watching the event on television.

