Asia celebrates Year of the Pig

From the dragon dancers parading through Yangon to the fire-eaters entertaining crowds in Manila, millions of people across Asia are ringing in the Lunar New Year on Feb. 5, 2019.

The Lunar New Year is celebrated across the continent, from Vietnam, where it is known as Tet, to South Korea, where it is called Seollal. Celebrants take part in religious rituals, community events and family reunions.

People flock to temples to light incense sticks to pray for good fortune and health. Everywhere, the color red dominates — on lanterns, clothing and signs.

At a temple in China, performers dress in elaborate costumes from the Qing Dynasty.

In North Korea's capital, crowds celebrate by bowing and placing flowers before statues of the late leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il.

Images of cute swine abound as this year marks the year of the pig, one of the 12 animals in the Chinese zodiac's rotating cycle.

Children play with live teacup pigs, a rare pet in the country, ahead of the Lunar New Year celebrations in Chinatown area of Manila, Philippines, on Feb. 1.

A participant burns joss sticks as he prays at a temple in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Feb. 5.

Ethnic Chinese Thai devotees burn incense sticks and pray at a temple in Bangkok, Thailand, on Feb. 5.

Dancers perform traditional lion and dragon dances in celebration of the Lunar New Year in the Chinatown district in Manila, Philippines, on Feb. 5.

Crowds jostle to grab festive items being thrown at them during celebrations of the Lunar New Year in the Chinatown district in Manila, Philippines, on Feb. 5.

Participants take part in a flame-breathing dragon dance during the Lunar New Year celebrations in the Chinatown area of Yangon, Myanmar, on Feb. 5.

Performers are silhouetted as they stand during a Qing Dynasty ceremony in which emperors prayed for good harvest and fortune at a temple fair at Ditan Park in Beijing on Feb. 5.

People light sticks of incense in a cauldron as they pray at the Lama Temple in Beijing on Feb. 5.

A performer dressed as an emperor, center, participates in a Qing Dynasty ceremony in which emperors prayed for good harvest and fortune at a temple fair in Ditan Park in Beijing on Feb. 5.

Multiple dragon dancers take part in Lunar New Year celebrations in the Chinatown area of Yangon, Myanmar, on Feb. 5.

People hold floral bouquets and sticks of incense as they pray at the Lama Temple in Beijing on Feb. 5.

A fire-eater performs during celebrations of the Lunar New Year in the Chinatown district of Manila, Philippines, on Feb. 5.

Dragon dance performers snake through the crowd during the celebrations of the Lunar New Year on Feb. 5, in the Chinatown district of Manila, Philippines.