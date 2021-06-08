TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
Good Morning
NewsWorld

French leader Macron is slapped during visit to small town

French President Emmanuel Macron talks with cooking students

French President Emmanuel Macron talks with cooking students on Tuesday at the Hospitality school in Tain-l'Hermitage, southeastern France.  Credit: AP/Philippe Desmazes

By The Associated Press
PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron has been slapped in the face by a man during a visit to a small town in southeast France.

Macron’s office on Tuesday confirmed a video that is widely circulating online.

The French president can be seen greeting the public waiting for him behind barriers in the town of Tain-l’Hermitage after he visited a high school that is training students to work in hotels and restaurants.

The video shows a man slapping Macron in the face and his bodyguards pushing the man away as the French leader quickly leaves the scene.

French news broadcaster BFM TV said two people have been detained by police.

By The Associated Press

