Mayor: Madrid blast kills 2; apparently linked to gas leak

Smoke rises from a building and rubble scattered

Smoke rises from a building and rubble scattered in Toledo Street following a explosion in downtown Madrid, Spain on Wednesday. Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
MADRID— The mayor of Madrid says that at least two people died Wednesday in a blast that an initial assessment linked to a gas leak. The explosion partially destroyed a building.

A nearby nursing home was evacuated although no injuries have been reported among the residents.

José Luis Martínez Almeida, who visited the site of the blast, told the local Telemadrid news channel that he couldn’t confirm how many people had been injured.

He said that no serious damage had been initially registered in the nearby school.

By The Associated Press

