Canada becomes second nation to legalize marijuana

Legal sales are expected to start sometime in early or mid-September.

A resident smokes a marijuana joint during the 420 Day festival on the lawns of Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, on April 20. Photo Credit: Bloomberg/Chris Roussakis

By The Associated Press
TORONTO — The Canadian government says it will soon announce the date of when cannabis will become legal — but warns it will remain illegal until then.

The Senate gave final passage to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's bill to legalize cannabis on Tuesday. But Canadians will have to wait at least a couple of months to legally buy marijuana. The country will become the second in the world to make pot legal nationwide.

The federal government says provincial and territorial governments will need eight to 12 weeks following Senate passage and royal assent to prepare for retail sales. Legal sales are expected to start sometime in early or mid-September.

Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould suggested the legalization date could be announced by Trudeau as soon as later Wednesday.

