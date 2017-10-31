This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 58° Good Evening
Few Clouds 58° Good Evening
NewsWorld

Germany marks 500th anniversary of Martin Luther's challenge

Visitors walk past a Martin Luther monument in

Visitors walk past a Martin Luther monument in Wittenberg, Germany, on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. Photo Credit: AP/Jens Meyer

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

BERLIN - German leaders on Tuesday marked the 500th anniversary since the day Martin Luther is said to have nailed his theses challenging the Catholic Church to a church door, a starting point of the Reformation.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier took part in a service in the famous Castle Church in Wittenberg, where Luther supposedly posted his 95 Theses on Oct. 31, 1517.

In remembrance of the 500th anniversary, Reformation day was a public holiday in Germany this year.

Thousands of people were participating in different church services throughout the day in the eastern German town of Wittenberg. The city also celebrated the anniversary with a medieval-style street festival including arts and cultural events.

As Protestantism spread following Luther's revolt against the Catholic Church, religious wars erupted, dividing western Christianity in a schism that resulted in hundreds of years of violence, persecution and discrimination.

Merkel, in a speech in Wittenberg, stressed the importance of tolerance toward the wide variety of beliefs.

"Those who embrace plurality must exercise tolerance — that is the historical experience of our continent," she said. "Tolerance is the basis for peaceful togetherness in Europe."

Both Lutheran and Catholic clergy, who participated in different church services and celebrations throughout the day, vowed to do more for the unity of Christianity and to overcome differences.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

A soccer academy slated for a site in Town halts work at planned youth soccer site
Patchogue Village sanitation workers Eddie Bethel, left, Charlie Day in the life of an LI sanitation worker
Lek Domni, 59, of Massapequa Park, was arrested Man punches officer at dog park, police say
Members of TWU Local 252 rally Tuesday, Oct. Union: No school bus strike on Halloween
Katherine Kolodziej, of Ronkonkoma, in a photo taken Police ask for help in 1974 cold case murder of LI woman
Moustache Brewing Co. will be expanding its Riverhead LI microbrewery to undergo dramatic expansion