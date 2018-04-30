TIJUANA, Mexico — About 200 people in a caravan of Central American asylum-seekers waited on the Mexican border with San Diego for a second straight day on Monday to turn themselves in to U.S. border inspectors, who said the nation’s busiest crossing facility did not have enough space to accommodate them.

After a monthlong journey across Mexico under the Trump administration’s watchful eye, the asylum-seekers faced an unexpected twist Sunday when U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan said San Diego’s San Ysidro border crossing facility had “reached capacity.” The agency said in a statement on Monday that it had no estimate when the location would accept new asylum application cases.

About 50 people camped overnight on blankets and backpacks outside the Mexican entrance to the border crossing. The crowd grew Monday, assembled behind metal gates that Mexican authorities erected to avoid impeding the flow of others going to the United States for work, school and recreation.

Irineo Mujica, a caravan organizer, asserted that U.S. authorities were refusing entry in an effort to dissuade people from trying. “When they say they reached capacity, it’s just nonsense from [U.S. authorities] so they can abandon, not attend to, and evade their responsibilities in asylum cases,” said Mujica, of the advocacy group Pueblos Sin Fronteras.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized the caravan since it started in Mexico on March 25, telling campaign supporters in an email last week that it had to be stopped. His broadsides came as his administration vowed to end what officials call “legal loopholes” and “catch-and-release” policies that allow people requesting asylum to be released from custody into the United States while their claims make their way through the courts, which can take years.

“Catch and release is ridiculous,” Trump said Monday at a news conference with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari at the White House. “If they touch our property, if they touch our country, essentially you catch them and you release them into our country. That’s not acceptable to anybody.”

Customs and Border Protection said Sunday that it would resume processing asylum applications at the San Diego crossing when it had more space and resources.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has called the caravan “a deliberate attempt to undermine our laws and overwhelm our system.”

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said asylum claims will be resolved “efficiently and expeditiously” and warned that anyone making false claims could be prosecuted and said asylum-seekers should seek protection in the first safe country they reach, including Mexico.

Asylum-seekers did not appear to be thrown off by the delay. Elin Orellana, a 23-year-old pregnant woman from El Salvador, said she is fleeing the MS-13 street gang, a favorite target of both Sessions and Trump because of their brutal killings committed in the United States.

She said her older sister had been killed by the gang in El Salvador, so she is attempting to join other family members in the Kansas City area. “Fighting on is worth it,” she said Sunday as she camped outside the Mexican entry to the border crossing.

Separately, Tom Homan, the acting director of the agency charged with combating illegal immigration, is stepping down. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced Homan’s decision Monday. The Senate had yet to act on his confirmation. Homan has been one of the most public faces of the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration and has made frequent media appearances warning of the dangers he says illegal immigrants pose.

Homan said in a statement that it’s been the “honor” of his life “to lead the men and women of ICE for more than a year,” and says his decision is “bittersweet.” But he says that after 34 years, he wants to focus on his family. Homan informed Department of Homeland Security leadership earlier this year that he planned to retire this summer.