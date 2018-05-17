TODAY'S PAPER
Millions of Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan

Muslims around the world welcome the holy month of Ramadan, a time of contemplation, fortitude and intense worship.

 

TOPSHOT - A Palestinian youth waves a sparkler
Photo Credit: AFP / Getty Images/Mohammed Abed

A Palestinian youth waves a sparkler next a mosque in Gaza City on May 16 as the faithful prepare to start the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan. 

Pakistani Muslims break their fast at the Jamia
Photo Credit: AFP / Getty Images/Aamir Qureshi

Pakistani Muslims break their fast at the Jamia Mosque on the first day of Ramadan in Rawalpindi on May 17. 

Muslim students of Ar-Raudlatul Hasanah recite the Koran
Photo Credit: AFP / Getty Images/Ivan Damanik

Muslim students of Ar-Raudlatul Hasanah recite the Quran on the first day of Ramadan in Medan on May 17. 

Muslim women pray the first Taraweeh evening prayer
Photo Credit: AFP / Getty Images/Gulshan Khan

Muslim women pray the first "taraweeh" evening prayer on the first day of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan at the Nizamiye Mosque in Midrand, Johannesburg, on May 16.

TOPSHOT - Afghan boys read the Koran during
Photo Credit: AFP / Getty Images/Noorullah Shirzada

Afghan boys read the Quran during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan at a mosque in Kabul on May 17.

A Muslim man reads from the Koran at
Photo Credit: AFP / Getty Images/Simon Maina

A Muslim man reads from the Quran at a mosque in Nairobi on May 17.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by FAROOQ KHAN/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (9681032e) Kashmiri
Photo Credit: EPA-EFE / REX / Shutterstock / Farooq Khan

Kashmiri Muslim women offer prayers on the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan inside Jamia Masjid (Grand Mosque) in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, on May 17.

Palestinian men read the Koran at the al-Omary
Photo Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Mohammed Abed

Palestinian men read the Quran at the al-Omary mosque in Gaza City on the first day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan on May 17.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by DEDI SINUHAJI/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (9681052g) Hundreds
Photo Credit: EPA-EFE / REX / Shuttetstock / Dedi Sinuhaji

Indonesian students read the Quran on the first day of Ramadan at Ar-Raudhatul Hasanah Islamic boarding school in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, on May 17.

TOPSHOT - An Acehnese boy recites the Koran
Photo Credit: AFP / Getty Images/Chaideer Mahyuddin

An Acehnese boy recites the Quran at a mosque on the first day of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Banda Aceh on May 17.

SURABAYA, INDONESIA - MAY 16: Indonesian muslims perform
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Ulet Ifansasti

Indonesian Muslims perform prayers known as "taraweeh" at Grand mosque on May 16 in Surabaya, Indonesia.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (9681785l) Indonesian
Photo Credit: EPA-EFE / REX / Shutterstock / Hotli Simanjuntak

The faithful prepare the meal for breaking the fasting day in Baiturrahman Grand Mosque, Banda Aceh, Indonesia, on May 17.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (9681785a) An
Photo Credit: EPA-EFE / REX / Shutterstock / Hotli Simanjuntak

An Indonesian Muslim prepares the meal for breaking the fasting day in Baiturrahman Grand Mosque, Banda Aceh, Indonesia, on May 17.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by SHAHZAIB AKBER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (9677563s) A
Photo Credit: EPA-EFE / REX / Shutterstock/Shahzaib Akber

A boy prays in a mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Karachi, Pakistan, on May 16.

