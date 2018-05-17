Muslims around the world welcome the holy month of Ramadan, a time of contemplation, fortitude and intense worship.

A Palestinian youth waves a sparkler next a mosque in Gaza City on May 16 as the faithful prepare to start the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan.

Pakistani Muslims break their fast at the Jamia Mosque on the first day of Ramadan in Rawalpindi on May 17.

Muslim students of Ar-Raudlatul Hasanah recite the Quran on the first day of Ramadan in Medan on May 17.

Muslim women pray the first "taraweeh" evening prayer on the first day of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan at the Nizamiye Mosque in Midrand, Johannesburg, on May 16.

Afghan boys read the Quran during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan at a mosque in Kabul on May 17.

A Muslim man reads from the Quran at a mosque in Nairobi on May 17.

Kashmiri Muslim women offer prayers on the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan inside Jamia Masjid (Grand Mosque) in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, on May 17.

Palestinian men read the Quran at the al-Omary mosque in Gaza City on the first day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan on May 17.

Indonesian students read the Quran on the first day of Ramadan at Ar-Raudhatul Hasanah Islamic boarding school in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, on May 17.

An Acehnese boy recites the Quran at a mosque on the first day of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Banda Aceh on May 17.

Indonesian Muslims perform prayers known as "taraweeh" at Grand mosque on May 16 in Surabaya, Indonesia.

The faithful prepare the meal for breaking the fasting day in Baiturrahman Grand Mosque, Banda Aceh, Indonesia, on May 17.

An Indonesian Muslim prepares the meal for breaking the fasting day in Baiturrahman Grand Mosque, Banda Aceh, Indonesia, on May 17.