TODAY'S PAPER
75° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
75° Good Afternoon
NewsWorld

Egypt TV says ousted president Morsi dies in court

In this July 13, 2012 photo, Egyptian President

In this July 13, 2012 photo, Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi holds a news conference with Tunisian President Moncef Marzouki, at the Presidential palace in Cairo, Egypt.  Photo Credit: AP/Maya Alleruzzo

By The Associated Press
Print

CAIRO — Egypt's state TV says the country's ousted President Mohammed Morsi has collapsed during a court session and died.

The state TV says the 67-year-old Morsi was attending a session Monday in his trial on espionage charges when he blacked out and then died. His body was taken to a hospital, it said.

Morsi, who hailed from Egypt's largest Islamist group, the now outlawed Muslim Brotherhood, was elected president in 2012 in the country's first free elections following the ouster the year before of longtime leader Hosni Mubarak. The military ousted Morsi in 2013 after massive protests and crushed the Brotherhood in a major crackdown, arresting Morsi and many others of the group's leaders.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

Dutch Queen Maxima (C) drinks beer in a See the world's 19 happiest countries in 2019
Comedian Jon Stewart is scolding Congress for failing Jon Stewart blasts Congress over 9/11 victims fund
A screenshot from Page 5, Volume I of 6 key excerpts from the Mueller report
Visitors watch white whales make a heart shape See stunning images from around the world
A photo of Wolman during World War II WWII veteran recalls D-Day
An anti-government protester, right, takes cover amid rebel Photos: Street clashes, demonstrations in Venezuela
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search