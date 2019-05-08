TODAY'S PAPER
55° Good Evening
SEARCH
55° Good Evening
NewsWorld

Venezuelan lawmaker: No. 2 leader opposition-controlled congress arrested

The lawmakers say National Assembly Vice President Edgar Zambrano was in his car when it was surrounded by heavily armed police outside his Democratic Action party's headquarters Wednesday.

A view of the vehicle carrying vice president

A view of the vehicle carrying vice president of the Venezuelan National Assembly Edgar Zambrano, as the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (SEBIN) carries out an operation to arrest him in Caracas, Venezuela on May 8 2019. Photo Credit: Miguel Gutierrez/EPA-EFE/REX/Shu/Miguel Gutierrez/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

By The Associated Press
Print

CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuelan lawmakers say security forces have arrested the No. 2 leader in the opposition-controlled congress as political tensions mount in the crisis-wracked nation.

The lawmakers say National Assembly Vice President Edgar Zambrano was in his car when it was surrounded by heavily armed police outside his Democratic Action party's headquarters Wednesday.

Party head Carlos Prosperi says security forces towed the car away with the lawmaker still inside.

Government officials announced that Zambrano and several other lawmakers were under investigation for treason and instigating an insurrection.

Zambrano is one of nine opposition politicians who appeared with opposition leader Juan Guaidó during last week's failed attempt to encourage a military uprising against President Nicolas Maduro.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

An anti-government protester, right, takes cover amid rebel Photos: Street clashes, demonstrations in Venezuela
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido took to the Troops loyal to Guaidó take cover as shots fired
Democratic presidential candidates Andrew Yang, Sen. Amy Klobuchar 20 for 2020: What to know about the Democratic candidates
Visitors watch white whales make a heart shape See stunning images from around the world
Joe Biden has formally entered the 2020 race Former VP Joe Biden launches 2020 presidential bid
A screenshot from Page 5, Volume I of 6 key excerpts from the Mueller report