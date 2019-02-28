TODAY'S PAPER
33° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
33° Good Afternoon
NewsWorld

Israel AG to indict Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for corruption

Netanyahu denies any wrongdoing and calls the various allegations a media-orchestrated witch hunt aimed at removing him from office.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu makes a public

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu makes a public political statement in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Feb. 21.  Photo Credit: EPA-EFE / REX / Shutterstock / Jim Hollander

By The Associated Press
Print

JERUSALEM — Israel's attorney general says he has decided to indict Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on a series of corruption charges.

Avichai Mandelblit said Thursday he has accepted the police recommendations to file charges against Netanyahu in three different cases, pending a final hearing.

In a Justice Ministry statement, Mandelblit says he plans to charge Netanyahu with bribery for promoting regulatory changes worth hundreds of millions of dollars to telecom giant Bezeq in return for positive press coverage in Bezeq's popular subsidiary news site Walla.

He will also charge Netanyahu with fraud and breach of trust in two other cases. The first involves accepting gifts from billionaire friends and the second revolves around alleged offers of advantageous legislation for a major newspaper in return for favorable coverage.

Netanyahu denies any wrongdoing. He called a news conference for Thursday evening.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

A young boy receives a horseback riding lesson North Korea: Photos from a reclusive country
President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Trump, Kim speak to reporters at Hanoi summit
Charles Lowery of Columbus, Miss., rescues carved stands Photos: Extreme weather and natural disasters
Visitors walk across dunes at White Sands National See stunning images from New Mexico to China
US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Trump and Kim take a stroll on 2nd day of summit
Dancers perform traditional lion and dragon dances in Asia celebrates Year of the Pig