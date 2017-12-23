TODAY'S PAPER
Thousands protest against Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem

Police have questioned Netanyahu at least seven times, investigating two corruption allegations surrounding the four-term Israeli leader.

A sign depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

A sign depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a baby is seen during a protest against him and against government corruption in Tel Aviv on December 23, 2017. Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JACK GUEZ

By The Associated Press
JERUSALEM - Thousands of Israelis are rallying in the streets of Tel Aviv calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resign over alleged corruption for the fourth consecutive week, while hundreds more gathered in Jerusalem for the first time in an anti-corruption demonstration.

Israeli Police said several thousand people massed in central Tel Aviv on Saturday in the latest protest against the premier. Several hundred more attended a right-wing anti-corruption rally in Jerusalem, with speeches headlined by former defense minister Moshe Yaalon. Protesters in Jerusalem held signs reading "not right, not left, just straight."

Police have questioned Netanyahu at least seven times, investigating two corruption allegations surrounding the four-term Israeli leader.

They have said they suspect him of being involved in bribery, fraud and breach of trust. Netanyahu has denied any wrongdoing.

