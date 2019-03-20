TODAY'S PAPER
New Zealand bans all assault weapons immediately

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the ban Thursday and said it would be followed by legislation to be introduced next month.

The first funerals for some of the 50 victims of last week's shootings at two mosques in New Zealand have begun. Christchurch authorities spent four days constructing a special grave at a city cemetery that is designated for the Muslim burials. (March 20) (Credit: THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

By The Associated Press
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand is immediately banning assault rifles, high-capacity magazines and "military style semi-automatic rifles" like the weapons used in last Friday's attacks on two Christchurch mosques.

Ardern announced the ban Thursday and said it would be followed by legislation to be introduced next month.

She said the man arrested in the attacks had purchased his weapons legally and enhanced their capacity by using 30-round magazines "done easily through a simple online purchase."

By The Associated Press

