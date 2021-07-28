TODAY'S PAPER
England skips quarantine of vaccinated visitors

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right and Home

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right and Home Secretary Priti Patel, speak to cadets, during a visit to Surrey Police headquarters in Guildford, England on Tuesday. Credit: AP/Yui Mok

By The Associated Press
LONDON — Fully vaccinated travelers from the United States and much of Europe can enter England without quarantining starting next week.

The British government says people who have received both doses of a vaccine approved by the FDA in the U.S. or the European Medicines Agency, can take pre- and post-arrival coronavirus tests instead of self-isolating.

There is one exception: France, which Britain has dubbed a higher risk because of the presence of the beta variant of the coronavirus. Visitors from France will continue to face a British quarantine.

Currently only people who have been vaccinated in Britain can skip 10 days of quarantine when arriving from most of Europe or North America. The move to boost Britain’s ailing travel industry comes despite rising coronavirus cases.

The rule change takes effect Monday and only applies to England. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will decide whether to follow suit.

