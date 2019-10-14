TODAY'S PAPER
56° Good Morning
SEARCH
56° Good Morning
NewsWorld

Economists who study poverty win Nobel Prize

Goran K Hansson, Secretary General of the Royal

Goran K Hansson, Secretary General of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, announces the winners of the 2019 Nobel Prize in Economics during a news conference at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, Sweden on Oct. 14. Photo Credit: EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/Karin Wesslen

By The Associated Press
Print

STOCKHOLM — The 2019 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences has been awarded Monday to Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer "for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty."

Banerjee and Duflo are both at Massachusetts Institute of Technology while Kremer is at Harvard University. Duflo is the second woman to win the economics prize.

Duflo, who was woken up by Goran Hansson, secretary general of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on Monday, said that getting the prize "incredibly humbling."

Duflo is only the second woman to win the economics prize, after Elinor Ostrom got it in 2009, and is also the youngest ever to receive the economics award.

Officially known as the Bank of Sweden Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, the award wasn't created by the prize founder, but is considered to be part of the Nobel stable of awards.

It was created by Riksbanken, the Swedish central bank, in 1968, and the first winner was selected a year later.

With the glory comes a 9 million-kronor ($918,000) cash award, a gold medal and a diploma.

Last week, six Nobel prizes were given — medicine, physics and chemistry plus two literature awards, and the coveted Peace Prize.

All but the winner of the Peace Prize receive their awards on Dec. 10 — the anniversary of Nobel's death in 1896 — in Stockholm. The winner of the Peace Prize receives the award in Oslo, Norway.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

A photo from the New York governor's office 7 famous prison escapes in U.S. history
President Donald Trump predicted Wednesday that his impeachment Trump: Impeachment fight could go to Supreme Court
Dutch Queen Maxima (C) drinks beer in a See the world's 19 happiest countries in 2019
A screenshot from Page 5, Volume I of 6 key excerpts from the Mueller report
Former Rep. Chris Collins pleaded guilty Tuesday in Ex-Rep. Collins pleads guilty in insider trading
Visitors watch white whales make a heart shape See stunning images from around the world
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search