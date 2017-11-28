TODAY'S PAPER
North Korea fires ballistic missile, report says

By The Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea - President Donald Trump says the United States will "take care of it" following North Korea's latest missile launch.

Trump told reporters Tuesday that "it is a situation that we will handle."

The White House said earlier that Trump was briefed on North Korea's ballistic missile launch early Wednesday local time, its first in two months. Press secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted that Trump "was briefed, while missile was still in the air, on the situation in North Korea."

The Pentagon says it detected and tracked a single North Korean missile launch and believes it was an intercontinental ballistic missile.

At the time of the launch, Trump was in a meeting with Senate Republicans on Capitol Hill.

