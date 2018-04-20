TODAY'S PAPER
49° Good Evening
49° Good Evening
NewsWorld

North Korea says it will suspend nuclear and missile testing

A U.S. soldier stands outside of the Peace

A U.S. soldier stands outside of the Peace House where the venue for the planned summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, April 18, 2018. Photo Credit: AP / Lee Jin-man

By The Associated Press
Print

North Korea says it has suspended nuclear and long-range missile tests and plans to close its nuclear test site.

The North’s official Korean Central News Agency said the suspension of nuclear and ICBM tests went into effect Saturday.

The country says it’s making the move to shift its national focus and improve its economy.

The announcements came days before North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is set to meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in in a border truce village for a rare summit aimed at resolving the nuclear standoff with Pyongyang.

The North’s decisions were made in a meeting of the ruling party’s full Central Committee which had convened to discuss a “new stage” of policies.

By The Associated Press

More news

Former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano, right, leaves Power on Trial: Sinnreich faces off with Keating
An aerial view of Long Island MacArthur Airport. Cops: Report of possible bomb threat at MacArthur
An undated picture shows a Fly Blade Inc. Helicopter service loses local airport license
Long Beach officials said that daily operational costs City budget proposal calls for 12% tax hike
Deborah Slinkosky, left, and her opponent, Doug Smith, Slinkosky, Smith battle in special election
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said the arena proposal Commish: Isles on track for Belmont