North Korea cancels meeting with South Korea

By The Associated Press


SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency says North Korea is canceling a high-level meeting between the two countries and is threatening also to cancel a summit with the United States due to ongoing military exercises between the United States and South Korea.

The two Koreas were set to hold a meeting Wednesday at a border village to discuss setting up military and Red Cross talks to reduce border tension and restart reunions between families separated by the Korean War. Yonhap says North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency reported that Wednesday’s meeting was canceled and that Pyongyang was questioning whether next month’s summit between North Korea’s Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump can also take place as planned.

Yonhap says the two-week military exercise between the United States and South Korea started Friday.

