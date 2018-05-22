TODAY'S PAPER
65° Good Afternoon
65° Good Afternoon
NewsWorld

Trump: North Korea summit may be delayed

Footage of President Donald Trump and North Korean

Footage of President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is shown during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in South Korea on May 11. Photo Credit: AP / Lee Jin-man

By The Associated Press
Print

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says the planned Singapore summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un "may not work out for June 12" and is suggesting it could be delayed.

Trump is meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday at the White House for consultations ahead of the planned June 12 summit with Kim in Singapore.

The meeting is happening as efforts to build peace between the two Koreas have hit a setback.

North Korea pulled out of planned peace talks with South Korea last week, objecting to long-scheduled joint military exercises between the U.S. and the Republic of Korea forces.

North Korea has also threatened to abandon the planned Trump-Kim meeting over the U.S. insistence on denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula.

By The Associated Press

More news

Edward and Linda Mangano arrive at federal court Mangano-Venditto jurors ask to see contracts testimony
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran signs an executive Curran: Order to bring ‘historic’ contracting fixes
Sheryl Goodine, widow of Jerome Goodine Sr., hold City celebrates 350 years with 6 days of events
NYPD Officer Michael Colangelo, a K-9 officer from Police interview fatal wedding crash survivor
Ally and Dylan McElroy with Kaylee, 2, and Majority of millennials say they may leave LI
The Dowling College School of Aviation and athletic $14 million all-cash bid received for Dowling campus