NewsWorld

North Korea says talks won't resume unless U.S. changes position

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un meets with

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un meets with Russian officials upon his arrival at the border station of Khasan, Primorsky Krai region, Russia on April 24. Photo Credit: AP/Alexander Safronov

By The Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea says nuclear negotiations with the United States will never resume unless the Trump administration moves away from what the North describes as unilateral demands for disarmament.

Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency on Friday carried comments by an unnamed spokesman of the North's Foreign Ministry who accused the U.S. of deliberately causing the collapse of February's nuclear summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un with unilateral and impossible demands.

U.S. officials have said the meeting broke down because of North Korea's excessive demands for sanctions relief in exchange for partial disarmament steps.

Kim has said Washington has until the end of the year to come up with mutually acceptable terms for a deal to salvage the negotiations.

