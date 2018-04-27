TODAY'S PAPER
NewsWorld

North, South Korea vow to push for end to Korean War

The two nations have technically been at war since an armistice in 1953.

In this image taken from video provided by

In this image taken from video provided by Korea Broadcasting System (KBS) Friday, April 27, 2018, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, shakes hands with South Korean President Moon Jae-in as Kim crossed the border into South Korea for their historic face-to-face talks, in Panmunjom.  Photo Credit: AP/Korea Broadcasting System via AP

By The Associated Press
North and South Korea say they will jointly push for talks with the United State and also potentially China to officially end the 1950-53 Korean War, which stopped in an armistice and left the Koreas still technically at war.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in announced after their summit on Friday that the Koreas will push for three-way talks including Washington or four-way talks that also include Beijing on converting the armistice into a peace treaty and establishing permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula.

The Koreas said they hope the parties will be able to declare an official end to the war by the end of this year.

While President Donald Trump has given his "blessing" for the Koreas to discuss an end to the war, there can be no real solution without the involvement of Washington and other parties that fought in the war because South Korea wasn't a direct signatory to the armistice that stopped the fighting.

By The Associated Press

