Reports of 'shots fired' at London subway station, British police say

The scene outside the London Palladium in the

The scene outside the London Palladium in the west end of London after Oxford Circus station was evacuated Friday Nov. 24, 2017. Photo Credit: AP / Yuki Mok

By The Associated Press
LONDON - British police flooded London's busy Oxford Circus area Friday after receiving multiple reports of "shots fired." They have not located any casualties.

Armed and unarmed officers rushed to the shopping district, and police said they were responding "as if the incident is terrorist related." They did not, however, confirm that it was.

The busy Oxford Circus subway station was closed and police have told people in the area to take shelter in nearby stores. Witnesses on social media reported people running into nearby shops and pubs for shelter.

The Metropolitan Police force said officers were called just after 4:30 p.m. to "a number of reports of shots fired on Oxford Street and underground at Oxford Circus tube station."

Police said officers have not found any casualties.

Police advised people to avoid the area, which was packed with commuters and shoppers at the end of the working week and amid Black Friday sales.

