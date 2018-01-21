TODAY'S PAPER
Island volcano in Papua New Guinea erupts with ash, steam

Thousands of people have been evacuated from islands surrounding Kadovar Island since the volcano began erupting on Jan. 5.

Ash plumes rise from the volcano on Kadovar

Ash plumes rise from the volcano on Kadovar Island in Papua New Guinea on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in this photo provided by Brenton-James Glover. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
SYDNEY - An island volcano in Papua New Guinea erupted again Sunday, sending plumes of steam and ash into the air.

Thousands of people have been evacuated from islands surrounding Kadovar Island off the South Pacific nation's north coast since the volcano there began erupting on Jan. 5. Flights nearby have been canceled due to the risk posed by ash plumes and ships were warned to stay away from the island.

Experts warned last week that seismic activity beneath the volcano meant that a major eruption could be imminent.

Prime Minister Peter O'Neill previously has said state resources were being made available to support evacuations and he has warned northern coastal communities to be alert for possible tsunamis.

Kadovar is off the northern coast of New Guinea, the larger island that includes Papua New Guinea's capital, Port Moresby.

Papua New Guinea sits on the "Ring of Fire," a line of seismic faults encircling the Pacific that has frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

