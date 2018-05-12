TODAY'S PAPER
58° Good Evening
58° Good Evening
NewsWorld

1 person killed, suspect dead in Paris knife attack

Police officers stand guard on a street in

Police officers stand guard on a street in the center of Paris after one person was killed and several others injured by a man armed with a knife Saturday. The man was shot dead by police. Photo Credit: Police officers stand guard on a street in the center of Paris after one person was killed and several others injured by a man armed with a knife Saturday. The man was shot dead by police.

By The Associated Press
Print

French authorities are denouncing a knife attack in central Paris that French media say left two dead including the assailant.

The Paris police said the attacker was subdued by officers during the stabbing attack in the 2nd arrondissement or district of the French capital Saturday. The police said the attacker was armed with a knife, but gave no other details.

French media reported that two people are dead, and BFM television said one of them is the alleged attacker. The motive or reason for the attack was unclear.

Interior Minister Gerard Collomb denounced the “odious attack” in a tweet. Paris has been under higher security in recent years after a string of deadly Islamic extremist attacks.

By The Associated Press

More news

Sixth-graders Torre Cintorino, left, and Liam McGuire work Security, technology are focus in LI school budgets
A Suffolk County police vehicle was hit by Cops: Drunken driver hits police vehicle
Nassau County Police Officers Stephen Sinclair, left, and Nassau police host youth academy
Margery Lemon Brown was a longtime professor and Farmingdale State English chair dies at 68
Artist sketch shows John Venditto, second from top Catch up on the Mangano-Venditto trial
Mail carrier Rich Lepis picks up food donated A check on hunger? On Saturday, it was in the mail