Terror probe opened after 2 wounded in Paris knife attack

PARIS — France’s counterterrorism prosecutor’s office says it has opened an investigation into a knife attack Friday near the former offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo that wounded at least two people.

The investigation was opened into "attempted murder in relation with a terrorist enterprise," according to an official at the prosecutor’s office.

One suspect has been arrested.

It is unclear what motivated the attack or whether it was linked to Charlie Hebdo, whose offices were hit by a deadly Islamic extremist attack in 2015.