Tiger killed after escaping zoo, roaming around Paris

The tiger had been on the loose for "some time," but no one reported being injured, officials said.

Police officials and rescue personnel gather beside a

Police officials and rescue personnel gather beside a vehicle after a tiger was shot in Paris, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Photo Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Thomas Samson

By The Associated Press
PARIS - Police in Paris say a tiger escaped from a circus in the city and roamed the streets of the French capital for "some time" before being killed.

Police said that the big cat was "neutralized" by a staff member from the circus near a bridge over the River Seine, about two kilometers from the Eiffel Tower.

Police authorities tweeted "all danger is over" alongside a tiger emoticon.

A Paris police official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed that the tiger had been loose for "some time" Friday but said there had been no reported injuries or casualties.

Residents in the 15th district where the tiger was shot circulated photos of the beast's limp corpse on social media — many angry that it had been killed.

