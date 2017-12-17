TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 53° Good Morning
Broken Clouds 53° Good Morning
NewsWorld

Pope Francis blows out birthday candle on extra-long pizza

Pope Francis turned 81.

Pope Francis on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, blew out his birthday candle placed on a 13-foot stretch of pizza at the Vatican to the delight of watching children. (Credit: CTV)

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis has blown out his birthday candle on an extra-long pizza at the Vatican to the delight of children.

Francis, who turned 81 on Sunday, then told the children, who use a Vatican health service, to "eat all four meters (13 feet)" saying it will make them grow.

Later, thousands of children in St. Peter's Square shouted birthday wishes to Francis. He replied from his window overlooking the square: "Thanks a lot, thanks a lot." His birthday coincided with his weekly Sunday appearance to faithful.

Pizza for parties in Italy is often baked in long form, instead of round pies, which are meant instead for individual portions. At the Vatican, rectangular-shaped pieces of pizza were stretched end-to-end on a table and a tall, white candle stuck in the middle.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Experts say a dam at Phillips Millpond in Fish passageway could help boost alewife
Firefighters respond to a crash at 2:30 a.m. Cops: Teen seriously hurt in early morning crash
Heavy traffic on the eastbound LIE near Glen AAA: Holiday travelers will be out in droves
Edar Ventura, 20, of Hempstead, left, was arrested Cops: 2nd suspect arrested in fatal gang shooting
Payments in lieu of taxes granted by the Audit blames school district for tax hikes
Trooper Joseph J. Gallagher, 35, is in Official: State trooper in ‘fight of his life’