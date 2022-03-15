TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
NewsWorld

President Biden will travel to Europe for Ukraine talks, White House says

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, on Tuesday. Credit: AP/Patrick Semansky

By The Associated Press
Print

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will travel to Europe next week for face-to-face talks with European leaders about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced Tuesday.

Biden will meet with NATO and European leaders at a summit in Brussels on March 24. He will also attend a scheduled European Council summit, where efforts to impose sanctions and further humanitarian efforts are underway.

"While he’s there, his goal is to meet in person face-to-face with his European counterparts and talk about, assess where we are at this point in the conflict in the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. We’ve been incredibly aligned to date," Psaki said. "That doesn’t happen by accident. The president is a big believer in face-to-face diplomacy. So it’s an opportunity to do exactly that."

The trip follows Vice President Kamala Harris' visit to eastern flank NATO countries of Poland and Romania last week to discuss with leaders the growing refugee crisis in eastern Europe sparked by the Russian invasion and to underscore the Biden administration's support for NATO allies.

Poland’s foreign minister Zbigniew Rau said Tuesday that a visit by Biden to Poland was "very probable" when he comes to Europe. More than 1.8 million Ukrainians have fled to Poland since the start of the war, according to the United Nations.

"It would be hard to imagine a better place for the United States and for the entire alliance to stress their position than the brightest link on the eastern flank, that Poland is," Rau told Polish state TVP INFO.

Psaki said she did not have additional details about whether Biden would visit Poland during the trip.

The White House's announcement of Biden's visit to Brussels came on the same day that leaders of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia set out for Kyiv by train despite the security risks to show their support for Ukraine. It was a visit EU officials said was not sanctioned by other members of the 27-nation bloc.

By The Associated Press

News Photos and Videos

President Biden speaks about U.S. response to Russia's attack of Ukraine
Ukrainian Long Islanders have been watching, waiting and
Ukrainian LIers pray for peace, prepare for war
President Joe Biden appeared in Manhattan Thursday, saying
Biden calls on Congress for an additional $300M for community policing
Long Islanders react to the Supreme Court blocking
LIers react to Supreme Court rejecting vaccine mandate for businesses
On the first anniversary of the Capitol riots,
Long Islanders reflect on the Capitol riots, 1 year later
The inflation surge has impacted Long Islanders from
How inflation surge is impacting Long Islanders
Didn’t find what you were looking for?