TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
NewsWorld

Putin points finger at U.S. after Biden's 'killer' remark

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via video conference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow on Mar. 12. Credit: AP/Alexei Druzhinin

By The Associated Press
Print

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that U.S. President Joe Biden’s remarks about him reflect U.S. own past and current problems.

Biden was asked in an interview whether he thought Russian President Vladimir Putin is a killer and said "I do." Russia on Wednesday announced it’s recalling its ambassador in Washington for consultations.

Asked about Biden’s remarks during a video call with residents of Crimea marking the anniversary of its 2014 annexation from Ukraine, Putin charged that they reflect the United States’ own troubled past.

He added that Russia would still cooperate with the United States where it answers Moscow’s interests.

By The Associated Press

News Photos and Videos

U.S. Senators on Tuesday voted 56-44 to proceed Former President Trump's second impeachment trial underway
On Thursday, retired congressman Peter King blamed President 'This is all on him,' King says of Trump after Capitol assault
President Joe Biden speaks during his inauguration. What will Biden's agenda mean for the LI economy?
Newsday asked girls what they think President Joe This is what 24 LI girls want to see from Biden and Harris
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Rep. Thomas Newly introduced legislation to repeal SALT cap
Long Islanders and some of the politicians that LIers react to the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris
Didn’t find what you were looking for?