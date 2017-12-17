TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 53° Good Morning
Broken Clouds 53° Good Morning
NewsWorld

Kremlin says Putin thanked Trump for CIA tip on bombings

President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir

President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany on July 7, 2017. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

MOSCOW - The Kremlin says Russian President Vladimir Putin has called President Donald Trump to thank him for a CIA tip that has helped thwart a series of bombings in St. Petersburg.

The Kremlin said Putin told Trump during the call on Sunday that the information provided by the CIA was sufficient to track down and detain a group of suspects that was planning to bomb the Kazan Cathedral and other sites in the city.

The Kremlin says the Russian leader asked Trump to convey his gratitude to the CIA and said Russian law enforcement agencies will hand over any information they get about potential terror threats against the United States, as they have done in the past.

The conversation is the second phone call between the two leaders since Thursday.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Experts say a dam at Phillips Millpond in Fish passageway could help boost alewife
Firefighters respond to a crash at 2:30 a.m. Cops: Teen seriously hurt in early morning crash
Heavy traffic on the eastbound LIE near Glen AAA: Holiday travelers will be out in droves
Edar Ventura, 20, of Hempstead, left, was arrested Cops: 2nd suspect arrested in fatal gang shooting
Payments in lieu of taxes granted by the Audit blames school district for tax hikes
Trooper Joseph J. Gallagher, 35, is in Official: State trooper in ‘fight of his life’