Rand Paul delivers letter from Trump for Putin

The Kentucky Republican, who defended Trump in the wake of his summit with Putin last month in Helsinki, has been visiting Russia with a delegation for several days.

Sen. Rand Paul speaks during his meeting with Russian lawmakers in Moscow on Monday. Photo Credit: AP / Pavel Golovkin

MOSCOW — Sen. Rand Paul has delivered a letter from President Donald Trump to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Russian leader's spokesman said Wednesday.

The Kentucky Republican, who defended Trump in the wake of his summit with Putin last month in Helsinki, has been visiting Russia with a delegation for several days.

Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said the Kremlin has not yet examined the letter Paul presented.

"We expect that in the nearest time it will come to the presidential administration," Peskov said, according to Russian news agencies.

The White House did not comment immediately on the letter or its contents.

Paul said on Twitter, "The letter emphasized the importance of further engagement in various areas including countering terrorism, enhancing legislative dialogue and resuming cultural exchanges."

Paul met with members of the Russian parliament's upper house who serve on the foreign affairs committee Monday. He said he had invited them to Washington.

