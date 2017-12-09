TODAY'S PAPER
Report: Croat war criminal cremated after death at Hague

FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, Slobodan Praljak, center, enters the Yugoslav War Crimes Tribunal court in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017. Croatia's state television said Saturday Dec. 9, 2017, that former general Praljak who died after taking a poison at a U.N. war crimes court, was cremated during a private ceremony held Thursday. (Robin van Lonkhuijsen/ file Pool Photo via AP) Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
ZAGREB, Croatia - (AP) -- Croatia's state television says a former general who died after taking what he said was poison at a U.N. war crimes court has been cremated.

The report said Saturday that a private ceremony was held Thursday for Slobodan Praljak, who was convicted of war crimes in Bosnia and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Praljak gulped what he said was poison after judges at the war crimes tribunal in The Hague, Netherlands, confirmed his verdict at an appeals hearing in late November.

Dutch authorities and the U.N. court are investigating how Praljak got hold of the apparent poison while in custody.

Many in Croatia consider Praljak a hero despite his war crimes conviction. People have been lighting candles for Praljak and a commemoration ceremony is planned for Monday.

By The Associated Press
