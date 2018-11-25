TODAY'S PAPER
52° Good Evening
52° Good Evening
NewsWorld

Ukraine says 2 navy vessels hit by Russian fire

Hours earlier, Ukraine said that a Russian coast guard vessel rammed into a Ukrainian navy tugboat, resulting in damage to the ship's engines and hull.

A file image provided Ukranian Navy Press Service

A file image provided Ukranian Navy Press Service shows two Ukranian navy ships near Crimea. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Print

MOSCOW — Ukraine says the number of boats hit by Russian fire has increased to two, with two crew members wounded, and that both vessels have been seized by Russia.

The Ukrainian navy made the announcement in a statement late Sunday. Russia didn't immediately comment on the claims.

Hours earlier, Ukraine had said that a Russian coast guard vessel rammed a Ukrainian navy tugboat, resulting in damage to the ship's engines and hull. The incident took place Sunday as three Ukrainian naval ships were transiting from Odessa on the Black Sea to Mariupol in the Sea of Azov, via the Kerch Strait.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

By The Associated Press

More news

The Bayport Aerodrome sees more than 10,000 flights Aviation study to be done at Bayport Aerodrome
Corned beef sliders at O'Hara's Ale House & LI pub seized by state for nonpayment of taxes
Legis. Robert Trotta during a meeting of the Trotta eyes Suffolk County executive run
Huntington Town Hall on Feb. 13. Town approves budget with 2.5% tax increase
A Bob's Stores location in the Gateway Plaza Bob's Stores to close one LI location
Chad Trusnovec, a Yaphank civic leader, near the Civic leaders angry over delay in lake draining