Ukraine says 2 navy vessels hit by Russian fire

MOSCOW — Ukraine says the number of boats hit by Russian fire has increased to two, with two crew members wounded, and that both vessels have been seized by Russia.

The Ukrainian navy made the announcement in a statement late Sunday. Russia didn't immediately comment on the claims.

Hours earlier, Ukraine had said that a Russian coast guard vessel rammed a Ukrainian navy tugboat, resulting in damage to the ship's engines and hull. The incident took place Sunday as three Ukrainian naval ships were transiting from Odessa on the Black Sea to Mariupol in the Sea of Azov, via the Kerch Strait.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.