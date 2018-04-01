TODAY'S PAPER
Expelled Russian diplomats return from U.S. amid spy dispute

The U.S. last week ordered 60 Russian diplomats to leave, part of a widespread expulsion of diplomats in connection with the poisoning of a former Russian double agent and his daughter in Britain.

Thomas Leary, the U.S. Consul General in St.

Thomas Leary, the U.S. Consul General in St. Petersburg, second right, watches as goods are loaded onto a truck outside the U.S. consulate in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Saturday. Photo Credit: AP / Dmitri Lovetsky

By The Associated Press
MOSCOW — The Russian diplomats who were expelled from the United States and their families have returned to Moscow.

Russian news agencies say they returned on two flights that landed Sunday at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport. One carried diplomats from the Russian Embassy in Washington; aboard the other were diplomats from the New York consulate and Russia’s United Nations mission.

The United States last week ordered 60 Russian diplomats to leave, part of a widespread expulsion of diplomats by Britain and some of its allies in connection with the poisoning of a former Russian double agent and his daughter.

Britain alleges Russian involvement in the March 4 nerve agent poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the English city of Salisbury. Moscow adamantly denies that and has ordered tit-for-tat expulsions of Western diplomats.

By The Associated Press

