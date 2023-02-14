State Department issues 'Do Not Travel' alert for Russia

The U.S. Embassy in Moscow issued a warning Monday to U.S. citizens not to travel to Russia for fear of harassment or detention, and urged them to leave immediately if they have to travel there, nearly two weeks before the one-year mark of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The “Level 4: Do Not Travel” advisory — the highest of the State Department travel warnings — cited “the potential for harassment and the singling out of U.S. citizens for detention by Russian government security officials, the arbitrary enforcement of local law, limited flights into and out of Russia, the Embassy’s limited ability to assist U.S. citizens in Russia, and the possibility of terrorism.”

The embassy also noted that Russian authorities may sweep up U.S. citizens who also hold Russian citizenship in a possible renewed mobilization of reservists. “Russia may refuse to acknowledge dual nationals’ U.S. citizenship, deny their access to U.S. consular assistance, subject them to mobilization, prevent their departure from Russia, and/or conscript them,” the warning said.

Since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last February, the embassy has regularly issued advisories for U.S. citizens not to travel to Russia and leave if they already have.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied Monday that a second round of Russian mobilization is looming.

Meanwhile Monday, fierce battles raged outside Bakhmut as Russian forces pushed their advance on the eastern city with heavy shelling and infantry attacks, Ukraine’s presidential office said Monday, with at least five civilians killed and as many wounded in action in the war-torn country in the last 24 hours.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office said the situation in Bakhmut’s northern suburb of Paraskoviivka is “difficult” as Russian forces continued to pummel the area with “intense shelling and storming actions.” The nearby town of Vuhledar also was under heavy bombardment.

Ukrainian soldiers began training on Leopard 2 battle tanks, Germany’s Defense Ministry spokeswoman Nadine Krueger said in Berlin. Germany pledged to deliver 14 of the tanks to Ukraine by the end of March.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg again urged Ukraine’s Western allies to ramp up their military support. Asked Monday when he expects Russia’s so-called spring offensive to begin, he said “the reality is that we have seen the start already.”

“For me, this just highlights the importance of timing,” he said, adding NATO sees “no sign whatsoever that President Putin is preparing for peace” and that arming Ukraine more quickly could save lives by bringing a quicker end to the conflict.