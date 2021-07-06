TODAY'S PAPER
Wreckage found in Russia after plane went missing

The Antonov An-26 with the same tail number

The Antonov An-26 with the same tail number as the missing plane is parked between two other Antonov An-26 planes at Airport Elizovo outside Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Russia on Nov. 17, 2020. Credit: AP/Marina Lystseva

By The Associated Press
MOSCOW — Russia’s state aviation agency said that wreckage from of a plane that went missing Tuesday in the Far East region of Kamchatka has been found around three miles away from a runway in an airport on the Okhotsk Sea coast where it was supposed to land.

An Antonov An-26 plane with 22 passengers and six crew members, flying from the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to the town of Palana, missed a scheduled communication and disappeared from radar as it was on approach for landing.

The governor of Kamchatka, Vladimir Solodov, told the Interfax news agency that the main body of the plane was found on the coast, while other wreckage was found in the sea right near the coast.

According to Russian media reports, none of the 28 people on board have survived the crash.

