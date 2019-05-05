TODAY'S PAPER
Russia: 13 dead from burning plane in Moscow

Russian officials said the plane had taken off for the northern city of Murmansk, but turned back because of unspecified problems.

Officials say one person died and at least four were injured after a plane belonging to Russia's flagship carrier Aeroflot caught fire and made an emergency landing in Moscow. (May 5) (Credit: UGC)

By The Associated Press
Russia's Investigative Committee says 13 people have died in a fire on an airplane that made an emergency landing at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport.

The airport said the Sukhoi SSJ100 operated by Russian flagship carrier Aeroflot caught fire when it made a hard emergency landing on Sunday.

The airport said the aircraft had 73 passengers and five crew members on board.

Investigators and the airport said the plane had taken off for the northern city of Murmansk, but turned back because of unspecified problems.

Harrowing video aired by Russian news channel Rossiya-24 showed passengers leaping from the front of the burning aircraft onto an inflatable slide and staggering across tarmac and grass after the emergency landing at Sheremetyevo Airport.

The plane, a Sukhoi SSJ-100 regional jet, had taken off for the northern city of Murmansk but returned when a fire broke out, Russian news agencies cited sources as saying. There reportedly were 78 people aboard.

Russia's Investigative Committee said one person was confirmed dead and four injured. The Emergencies Ministry said six people had been hospitalized.

By The Associated Press

