WASHINGTON — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday said Friday’s cease fire between Israel and Hamas provided "a pivot to building something more positive" as the Biden Administration continues to endorse a two-state solution.

Blinken, appearing on ABC’s "This Week," said it was "quiet diplomacy" that helped broker a cease fire between both sides after 11 days of attacks and counteraatcks that killed more than 230 Palestinians and 12 Israelis, but he noted that more diplomatic work remained ahead.

"That has to start now with dealing with the grave humanitarian situation in Gaza, then reconstruction, rebuilding what's been lost, and, critically, engaging both sides in trying to start to make real improvements in the lives of people, so that Israelis and Palestinians can live with equal measures of security, of peace and of dignity," Blinken said.

President Joe Biden, speaking from the White House on Friday, said the U.S. will provide humanitarian and reconstruction aid for Gaza, but will do so without providing direct money to Hamas, the leading Palestinian group, and labeled a terrorist organization by the U.S.

"We will do this in full partnership with the Palestinian Authority — not Hamas — in a manner that does not permit Hamas to simply restock its military arsenal," Biden said in a speech hours after the cease fire was announced.

Blinken, asked how the administration would ensure that none of it’s humanitarian aid reaches Hamas, said the U.S. will work with trusted international organizations to help rebuild Gaza.

"We've worked in the past, and we can continue to work with trusted independent parties that can help do the reconstruction and development, not some quasi-governmental authority," Blinken told "This Week" host George Stephanopoulos.

Blinken, who is set to meet with leaders from both sides this week, said his hope is "that everyone takes from this is that if there isn't positive change, and particularly if we can't find a way … to help Palestinians live with more, with more dignity and with more hope, this cycle is likely to repeat itself, and that is in no one's interest."

Asked about some objections from Democrats, including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), to the sale of U.S. arms to Israel, Blinken said the U.S. position remains that "Israel has a right to defend itself."

Sanders appearing on CBS’s "Face the Nation," called for an "evenhanded" approach in how the U.S. handles both sides.

"Hamas is a terrorist, corrupt, authoritarian group of people, and we have got to stand up to them," Sanders said. "But once again, our job is not simply to put more and more military support for Israel. It is to bring people together, and we can't do it alone. We need the international community."