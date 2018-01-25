TODAY'S PAPER
Scattered Clouds 29° Good Evening
Scattered Clouds 29° Good Evening
NewsWorld

Hospital fire kills 18 people, injures 63 in South Korea

Firefighters work as smoke billows from a hospital

Firefighters work as smoke billows from a hospital in Miryang, South Korea, Friday, Jan. 26, 2018. Photo Credit: Kim Dong-mi/Yonhap via AP

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

SEOUL, South Korea - A fire agency official says 18 people have been killed and 63 injured in a hospital fire in southeastern South Korea.

An official at the National Fire Agency says the death toll is expected to rise from the fire at Sejong Hospital early Friday.

Yonhap news agency says the death toll has reached 33, but the official couldn't immediately confirm the report.

The official says the cause of the fire was under investigation. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to speak to media.

Yonhap says the hospital has 193 beds including 98 beds for the elderly who needs nursing care with 35 medical staff.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

MTA chairman Joseph Lhota testifies before the New MTA chief Lhota vows LIRR problems ‘will get fixed’
Tarana Burke, founder of the #MeToo movement, comes #MeToo founder to appear Sunday at SBU
Dick Meares from Setauket rehearses for his upcoming Dick Meares, pianist in LI Big Bands, dies at 93
Anthony D'Urso, at his Port Washington home Friday, LIer’s family helped hide Jews from Nazis
Rendering of the recently proposed North Shore Farms Specialty grocer to expand off Long Island
A PSEG Long Island crew is seen at Report: PSEG LI logs gains in performance