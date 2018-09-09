Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

NewsWorld

Baby Air plane crashes into lake in South Sudan, killing 21, official says

The overloaded 19-seater commercial plane had been traveling from Juba, the minister of information for the town of Yirol said.

By The Associated Press
JUBA, South Sudan — An overloaded commercial plane crashed into a lake in South Sudan on Sunday and killed 21 people, a local official said.

The 19-seater commercial Baby Air plane had been traveling from the capital, Juba, the minister of information for the town of Yirol, Taban Abel Aguek, told The Associated Press.

Officials were investigating the cause of the crash.

The three survivors are a 6-year-old child, an adult man and an Italian doctor with an aid organization who was in surgery and in serious condition, Aguek said.

"There were people everywhere," the minister said of the crash site.

Yirol is in the central part of the civil war-torn East African country.

