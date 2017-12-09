TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 32° Good Afternoon
Overcast 32° Good Afternoon
NewsWorld

Suspected Saudi-led airstrikes kill 4 in Yemen

By The Associated Press  By AHMED AL-HAJ (Associated Press)
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

SANAA, Yemen - (AP) -- Yemeni rebel officials say Saudi-led airstrikes outside a rebel-run TV station in the capital killed at least four people.

The officials said Saturday that the airstrikes the day before targeted the gate of the facility.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media. Witnesses confirmed the strikes. The coalition could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Saudi-led coalition has been at war with the Shiite rebels known as Houthis, who control Yemen's capital and much of the north, since 2015. The stalemated war has killed 10,000 people, displaced 3 million and pushed the country to the brink of famine.

Associated
By The Associated Press  By AHMED AL-HAJ (Associated Press)
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

John Ball from North Merrick, a Marine Vietnam Lawmakers join vets in call for action on disease
Nassau County police investigate the fatal crash on Police: Pedestrian killed by vehicle
The 2,812-foot long Ponquogue Bridge, spanning across Shinnecock Possible wind farm sites off LI identified
Max Connolly, 10, left, and his brother, Oliver Santa arrives by car after biplane grounded
Dreidels in Rabbi Howard Buechler's collection are on Dreidels spin ‘miracles in your life’ at Hanukkah
William Havel, of Rockville Centre, was arrested Thursday, Cops: Man asleep at wheel had illegal guns